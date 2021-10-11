KOB 4 Mayoral Debate: Submit questions to candidates here

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque is about three weeks out from the mayoral election.
KOB 4 will host a live televised debate with the three mayoral candidates who qualified to be on the ballot: incumbent Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and local radio host Eddy Aragon.
Tune in on Tuesday, Oct. 19 for the one-hour debate starting at 6 p.m.
Send us your questions:
