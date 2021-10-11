KOB 4 Mayoral Debate: Submit questions to candidates here | KOB 4

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 11, 2021 03:08 PM
Created: October 11, 2021 03:02 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque is about three weeks out from the mayoral election.

KOB 4 will host a live televised debate with the three mayoral candidates who qualified to be on the ballot: incumbent Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and local radio host Eddy Aragon.

Tune in on Tuesday, Oct. 19 for the one-hour debate starting at 6 p.m.

Send us your questions:

  1. Use your smartphone to record yourself asking a question. Keep your question to 30 seconds or less.
  2. Click here to upload your video. You must include your name, your email, and in the "Optional message" section, you must include your physical address so we can verify that you are an Albuquerque resident.


