KOB 4 meteorologists participate in Super STEM Saturday event

KOB Web Staff
Created: February 22, 2020 10:20 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Kids participated in hands-on experiments and demonstrations during the Super STEM Saturday event at the Albuquerque Convention Center.
The free event took science, technology, engineering and math to new heights.
“We need young people to choose STEM careers so why not get them excited about STEM early on so they can see all the fun things you can do,” said Ronda Cole Harman, director of STEM Academy.
For Harman, it’s all about inspiring the next generation of scientists.
“When they go to school and they have choices to decide what career path they want to go down they might say, ‘Hey, science can be fun and exciting,’” she said.
One of those STEM career paths include meteorology, so KOB 4’s Ivan Cabrera and Eddie Garcia showed kids what it takes to put together a forecast
“Our line’s been going all morning long. Kids wanting to be meteorologists, people who are interested in doing weather so I think it’s been really successful,” Garcia said.
