KOB 4 meteorologists participate in Super STEM Saturday event

“When they go to school and they have choices to decide what career path they want to go down they might say, ‘Hey, science can be fun and exciting,’” she said.

One of those STEM career paths include meteorology, so KOB 4’s Ivan Cabrera and Eddie Garcia showed kids what it takes to put together a forecast

“Our line’s been going all morning long. Kids wanting to be meteorologists, people who are interested in doing weather so I think it’s been really successful,” Garcia said.