KOB 4 reunites 1951 newspaper with war hero's family
Brittany Costello
February 27, 2019 10:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fermin Rivera was a war hero. It says so in a nearly 70-year-old issue of the Albuquerque Tribune.
Robert Wheeler, of Los Lunas, found the newspaper at a construction site where he was working.
“I probably would have thought that it would have been worth something,” said Wheeler.
KOB 4 reporter Brittany Costello used the paper as a map of clues to track down Rivera's family.
The paper said his family lived on Gonzales Road and turns out, neighbors knew exactly who Costello was looking for.
His nephew, Paul Zamora, now resides down the street from Rivera's parent's old home.
“He was one of the greatest men I’ve ever known,” said Zamora.
Zamora said the article in the paper is just part of his uncle's story.
“He carried his best friend that died, that got shot,” said Zamora.
Costello gave the newspaper to Zamora.
He said Rivera would have been about 90 years old if he was still alive. Zamora said his uncle's wife is still alive and his kids still live in the state.
Zamora said it's an honor to know his uncle is still having an impact all these years later.
