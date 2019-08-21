Former UNM athletics director Paul Krebs indicted on fraud, embezzlement charges
KOB Web Staff
August 21, 2019 02:43 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Former UNM Athletics Director Paul Krebs was indicted by a grand jury Wednesday on charges related to trip to Scotland in 2015 that was originally paid for with the university's public money.
Krebs, 63, is charged with multiple crimes including embezzlement and tax fraud.
The charges are part of an investigation into questionable spending by the school's athletics department.
Attorney General Hector Balderas launched an investigation in 2017 after it was discovered that the university used nearly $25,000 in public money to pay some private donor expenses on the Scotland trip.
Krebs served as New Mexico athletic director from 2006 to 2017. He retired after allegations of money mismanagement.
Krebs' attorney Paul Kennedy says he's confident his client will be vindicated by a jury.
Credits
KOB Web Staff
Updated: August 21, 2019 02:43 PM
Created: August 21, 2019 02:41 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved