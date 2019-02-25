Driver told police she was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer

Officer Sweeten had been assisting other officers with a deadly crash on I-40 at Louisiana at the time of the incident. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say Martinez would not open her eyes or answer questions from officers at the scene. She was transported to the hospital due to the fact that she was not responding.

Officers were able to speak with Martinez later as her blood was being drawn.

According to the complaint, Martinez told officers she had been "downtown at a club" where she drank two mix drinks and one shot before getting into her car to drive home.

Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.