Driver told police she was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > Good Day New Mexico
Advertisement

Driver told police she was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer

Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence. Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence. | 

Marian Camacho
February 25, 2019 08:03 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police say it was a 21-year-old woman who drove drunk and ran into an APD officer's vehicle at I-40 and Louisiana Sunday. 

Advertisement

According to the criminal complaint, officers say Kyla Martinez appeared highly intoxicated and had a "strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath."

Police say Martinez slammed into Officer Sweeten's cruiser as he was sitting in it.

Officer Sweeten had been assisting other officers with a deadly crash on I-40 at Louisiana at the time of the incident. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say Martinez would not open her eyes or answer questions from officers at the scene. She was transported to the hospital due to the fact that she was not responding.

Officers were able to speak with Martinez later as her blood was being drawn.

According to the complaint, Martinez told officers she had been "downtown at a club" where she drank two mix drinks and one shot before getting into her car to drive home.

Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.

Credits

Marian Camacho


Updated: February 25, 2019 08:03 AM
Created: February 25, 2019 07:59 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Driver told police she was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
APD officer hit by drunk driver on I-40
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Fatal crash closes down Paseo Del Norte near Jefferson
Advertisement




Driver told police she was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
Kyla Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Community comes together for 9-year-old boy killed in crash
Local, historic theatre preps for 90th season
Local, historic theatre preps for 90th season
Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM
Proposed databank could help fight poverty in NM
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing
48-hour challenge encourages teens to go missing