Driver told police she was downtown drinking prior to slamming into officer
|
Marian Camacho
February 25, 2019 08:03 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Police say it was a 21-year-old woman who drove drunk and ran into an APD officer's vehicle at I-40 and Louisiana Sunday.
According to the criminal complaint, officers say Kyla Martinez appeared highly intoxicated and had a "strong odor of alcoholic beverage coming from her breath."
Police say Martinez slammed into Officer Sweeten's cruiser as he was sitting in it.
Officer Sweeten had been assisting other officers with a deadly crash on I-40 at Louisiana at the time of the incident. He was taken to Presbyterian Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Police say Martinez would not open her eyes or answer questions from officers at the scene. She was transported to the hospital due to the fact that she was not responding.
Officers were able to speak with Martinez later as her blood was being drawn.
According to the complaint, Martinez told officers she had been "downtown at a club" where she drank two mix drinks and one shot before getting into her car to drive home.
Martinez faces charges for great bodily injury by vehicle and aggravated driving while under the influence.
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: February 25, 2019 08:03 AM
Created: February 25, 2019 07:59 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved