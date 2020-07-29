LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport

LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport Photo: Tim Gallegos

KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 29, 2020 06:45 AM
Created: July 29, 2020 06:38 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A FedEx plane had to make an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport Wednesday morning. 

Officials said one of the engines failed but the plane was able to land safely. It was originally flying from Memphis to Los Angeles. 

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Legacy Academy does not plan to require masks when school resumes
Legacy Academy does not plan to require masks when school resumes
New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague
New Mexico reports case of human bubonic plague
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Advertisement


Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
Albuquerque woman discovers racist word tagged on her vehicle
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport
New Mexico high school sports try to plan amid uncertainty
New Mexico high school sports try to plan amid uncertainty
Albuquerque water park up for auction
Albuquerque water park up for auction
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity
Teen's murder may have been the result of mistaken identity