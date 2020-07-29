LA-bound flight makes emergency landing at Sunport

Photo: Tim Gallegos
KOB Web Staff
Updated: July 29, 2020 06:45 AM
Created: July 29, 2020 06:38 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A FedEx plane had to make an emergency landing at the Albuquerque International Sunport Wednesday morning.
Officials said one of the engines failed but the plane was able to land safely. It was originally flying from Memphis to Los Angeles.
