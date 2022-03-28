La Cueva High School students raise $6K for Make-A-Wish recipient

Giant check in hand, the student Make-A-Wish club showed off their fundraising effort.

“Honestly, it's really heartwarming it's awesome for her and for us to see all our hard work pay off for her,” said Abi Burgmaier Make-A-Wish student co-president.

While Aaliyah wasn’t able to stop by the high school for the presentation, the students got to watch a video of her going on her shopping spree.

She got multiple carts full of shoes, toys, and decorations for her room. And at the end of the shopping trip, there was a register reserved just for her.

These high school students have been raising this money since August and they were so excited to see it all went to a good cause.

“I’m really proud and joyful because we did have a lot of setbacks of you can’t do that because of covid or another club is doing that so it’s nice to see it all come together and makes us really proud,” said Ella Morton Make-A-Wish student co-president.

And Aaliyah has a message for the students too.

“Thank you, La Cueva,” Aaliyah said at the end of her shopping spree video.

The student Make-A-Wish Club wanted to thank everyone who made a donation and they said they can’t wait to start their next fundraiser to help another wish come true.