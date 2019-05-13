La Cueva senior wins car giveaway contest
Megan Abundis
May 13, 2019 06:27 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Rich Ford announced the winner of its car giveaway contest on Monday.
La Cueva High School senior Caden Seery won after submitting a video where he explains why a car would help him chase his dreams.
Seery, who will attend New Mexico State University in the fall, said he didn’t think his longboard would get him to Las Cruces in a timely manner.
Seery’s parents were in disbelief after learning he was getting a new car.
"Basically solves a huge issue for us, he drives my car five days a week so we've been shuffling cars to get to work,” Seery’s father Shane said.
Rich Ford plans on holding the contest again next year.
