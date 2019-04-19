'La Llorona' movie draws crowds, criticism
Patrick Hayes
April 19, 2019 10:26 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A legendary ghost from Mexican folklore, La Llorona, weeped into theaters on Friday.
KOB 4 talked with some moviegoers at Flix Brewhouse in northwest Albuquerque about the film and some of the history behind it. Most of them remember hearing the story growing up.
The movie centers around the terror caused by La Llorona, a crying woman who kidnaps children before drowning them.
In the folklore, La Llorona caught her husband cheating and tried to get revenge by killing their two children.
There has been some controversy surrounding the movie. The studio has been using tradional Mexican healers to give audiences "spiritual cleansings" before some screenings, which has drawn criticism.
