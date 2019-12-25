La Luna Bakery serves hundreds of Christmas meals for homeless

Patrick Hayes
Created: December 25, 2019 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— Volunteers at La Luna Bakery spent the morning putting together hundreds of Christmas meals for the homeless.
Maria Valdez is the owner of La Luna Bakery. Located on 5 th and Lead, Valdez said her bakery has a front row seat to the city’s homeless problem. That is why she wanted to help.
"The population of homeless is getting greater and greater every year. That is why I'm increasing the numbers every year as well,” Valdez said.
Last year, Valdez helped feed nearly 200 people. She said she faced some criticism from people because she served those meals in styrofoam containers.
"We did do an eco-friendly product this year because that is one thing I got critiqued on last year and that was very important to me,’” she said.
Valdez asked for donations to buy different containers to serve meals in this year and a secret Santa stepped up to help.
"We did get one person who purchased all the eco-friendly products and they did it anonymously so I can't even thank them for the work that they did to help us get that out there but it worked out great,” she said.
KOB 4 caught another good Samaritan helping the homeless by handing out snacks and socks.
Freddy Sandoval said he does it to set a good example for his kids.
"It'd be nice if we could get more people together to do more stuff to come together,” he said. “The more the merrier. The more help, the more we can accomplish."
Like Sandoval, Valdez also hopes to lead by example.
“You know, teach our kids that Christmas is about something different. It's not commercial. It's about giving and not receiving,” she said.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company