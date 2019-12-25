La Luna Bakery serves hundreds of Christmas meals for homeless

"We did do an eco-friendly product this year because that is one thing I got critiqued on last year and that was very important to me,’” she said.

Valdez asked for donations to buy different containers to serve meals in this year and a secret Santa stepped up to help.

"We did get one person who purchased all the eco-friendly products and they did it anonymously so I can't even thank them for the work that they did to help us get that out there but it worked out great,” she said.

KOB 4 caught another good Samaritan helping the homeless by handing out snacks and socks.

Freddy Sandoval said he does it to set a good example for his kids.

"It'd be nice if we could get more people together to do more stuff to come together,” he said. “The more the merrier. The more help, the more we can accomplish."

Like Sandoval, Valdez also hopes to lead by example.

“You know, teach our kids that Christmas is about something different. It's not commercial. It's about giving and not receiving,” she said.