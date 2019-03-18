La Luz trailhead, parking remains closed during reconstruction
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Forest Service officials are giving an update on the closure of a popular trailhead.
After Balloon Fiesta last year, construction began on the La Luz trailhead and parking area. The goal is to expand parking and improve traffic flow and trailhead facilities and signage.
Forest officials say the closure is expected to last through late April, early May.
“The La Luz Trailhead is very popular and we are eager to enhance the trailhead facilities for the public," said Crystal Powell with the Sandia Ranger District. "I know this period of closure will inconvenience some members of the public and I ask that you have patience as we make these improvements.”
The public can still access the La Luz Trail by using the Piedra Lisa-La Luz Link Trail.
