La Mesa Elementary lifts 'shelter in place'
Christina Rodriguez
August 30, 2019 11:09 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shelter in place protocol at La Mesa Elementary School has been lifted, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. APS had issued the alert around 10 a.m.
APS had also issued a shelter in place for West Mesa High School Friday morning, but as of 9:45 a.m., it has been lifted.
Information is limited at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
La Mesa ES in a shelter in place.— APS (@ABQschools) August 30, 2019
