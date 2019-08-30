La Mesa Elementary lifts 'shelter in place' | KOB 4
La Mesa Elementary lifts 'shelter in place'

Christina Rodriguez
August 30, 2019 11:09 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Shelter in place protocol at La Mesa Elementary School has been lifted, according to Albuquerque Public Schools. APS had issued the alert around 10 a.m.

APS had also issued a shelter in place for West Mesa High School Friday morning, but as of 9:45 a.m., it has been lifted.  

Information is limited at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.

Updated: August 30, 2019 11:09 AM
Created: August 30, 2019 10:26 AM

