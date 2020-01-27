LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors

Lemack held a question and answer session with actors on Saturday. He told one actor that commitment is key to success.

“It would be important as an actor to recognize the hard work that is put into your career and invested in your career by the person who represents you,” he said.

Lemack said the industry is full of obstacles, but he believes it’s worth it for those with a passion.

“It's easy to say this is a really tough business and if you can do something else, do something else, you will never hear me say that because if in your heart you have a passion that, this is what you want to do then it doesn't matter what people have to say,” he said.