LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors

Grace Reader
Updated: January 27, 2020 06:54 PM
Created: January 27, 2020 03:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A lot of actors are hoping to find work in Albuquerque.

“It's really exciting here, you've got room for growth, you have incredibly creative artists here, you have a population of people who are incredibly talented,” Brad Lemack, who is a talent manager out of Los Angeles.

Advertisement

Lemack said there are a lot of opportunities right now for actors in New Mexico.

“The truth is for them to bring an actor in from L.A., it costs them more money than it does to hire someone that's just as good or better that does the job locally, so that’s what I'm seeing.,” Lemack said.

Lemack held a question and answer session with actors on Saturday. He told one actor that commitment is key to success.

“It would be important as an actor to recognize the hard work that is put into your career and invested in your career by the person who represents you,” he said.

Lemack said the industry is full of obstacles, but he believes it’s worth it for those with a passion.

“It's easy to say this is a really tough business and if you can do something else, do something else, you will never hear me say that because if in your heart you have a passion that, this is what you want to do then it doesn't matter what people have to say,” he said.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
Shooting at apartment complex prompted shelter in place at 3 Albuquerque schools
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Man killed at apartment complex in SW Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Male shot, killed in downtown Albuquerque
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Rocky Long will return to UNM as defensive coordinator for the Lobos
Advertisement


Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son
Parents of murdered teen still waiting on justice for their son
Home builders facing lawsuits get help from lawmakers
Home builders facing lawsuits get help from lawmakers
Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side
Lawmaker joins fight to protect land on Albuquerque's West Side
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
UNM student-athletes attended party where 2 people were shot
LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors
LA talent manager offers advice for NM actors