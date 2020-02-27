Lab in New Mexico could begin testing for new virus

Currently, doctors call the state Health Department to determine if testing is needed for anyone who complains about or experiences symptoms and has recently returned from China. If given approval, the tests are conducted and results are sent off to federal health officials.

“They (patients) would have to be sick. They would have to be in a higher-risk category,” Landen said.

If an outbreak in the state occurs, testing would expand to allow health care providers to order tests at commercial labs, Landen said.

World health officials fear the virus could become a pandemic with more than three dozen countries reporting at least one case of the disease.

The global count of those sickened by the virus stands at about 82,000, with 433 new cases reported Thursday in China and another 505 in South Korea.

MORE: