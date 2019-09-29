Lab-tested dogs rescued by Animal Humane

"Oh yeah love dogs, yeah,” said Albuquerque resident Matthew Barela.

Matthew Barela has always had a dog around. Four-legged friends have been a big part of his life.

Recently, he wanted to get another dog for his family.

“For us, it makes the full family picture for us," he said.

He's no stranger to adopting pups at local shelters, so he went to Animal Humane, which has plenty of adoptable pets.

"We were ready to take home a dog that day,” he said. “Usually when you go to a shelter you get a lot out of a dog, whether the dog is super shaky and fearful or you can see the joy."

But Barela said something different happened: a staff member came out holding a 1-year-old beagle.

"It broke my heart, really looking at the dog,” he said. “The particular dog that was walked out to us, couldn't be walked on a leash didn't walk around on its own, I picked the dog up and held it, it sat there motionless."

Animal Humane reps declined to talk with us on camera but did say they are always upfront with families looking to adopt the lab tested beagles.

“She said they actually get their beagles from a research institute,” Barela said. “A lot of their dogs that they get from those haven't come out of their shell quite yet because they are being researched on and lived in a cage their whole life."

Animal Humane Board of Directors refused to tell KOB 4 where these beagles were tested on or what happened to them, just that they only accept them from "reputable research labs.”

Here are the requirements the labs must meet for Animal Humane to transfer in these pets:

Accredited by the Association for Assessment and Accreditation of Laboratory Animal Care International (AAALAC).

Submitted on-time and passed most recent USDA required inspections without any Animal Welfare Act (AWA) violations.

In compliance with IACUC policies for ensuring the humane care of laboratory animals.

Follow the PHS Policy on Humane Care and Use of Laboratory Animals.

Animal Humane confirms that they save about 20 beagles a year rather than have the research institutes euthanize them.

The Central New Mexico Beagle Rescue said they have taken in many 'owner surrendered' lab-tested beagles originally adopted out of Animal Humane.

When Barela learned about the testing he said, “it was shocking, it was shocking for our family."

Barela noted the beagle looked healthy.

“The ears on the dog-when you flop open the inside of the ear there was a serial number on the inside of the ear, a tattoo,” he said.

But it's unclear what happened to it.

“There was nothing there,” he said. “Just looking at this dog and almost no reaction out of it, it just broke our hearts. I felt so awful just [like] holding a statue or a stuffed animal, just this blank look on it. It’s like the lights were out, no hope, that's what you saw in the dog’s eyes." Animal Humane said people have the option to give lab-tested beagles hope, by adopting them if it’s the right fit.

“At Animal Humane, it’s all about saving as many lives as we can, and this is one program among 20 that allows us to do so. We adopt out 4,000+ pets per year, and about 20 per year are pets from this program. I can assure you we are transparent as our policies permit when adopting out these pets, and we will continue to offer the same anonymity to the accredited facilities who we receive pets from, which no different from the confidentiality we give individuals who surrender pets.”

Unfortunately, there are still lots of unanswered questions about where in New Mexico these beagles are being tested and why.

Currently, only a handful of states in the United States have legislation that requires research facilities to adopt out dogs and cats when they don't need them anymore instead of routinely euthanizing them.

New Mexico is not one of them, but Animal Humane is being proactive.