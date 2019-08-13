Lack of crossing guard prompts father to help at elementary school
Justine Lopez
August 13, 2019 06:37 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— An Albuquerque father of four stepped into the role of impromptu crossing guard outside of Chamiza Elementary School on Tuesday morning. Shane Stanford was dropping off his kids at school when he noticed a crossing guard was not present.
"It's a hit or miss when there's a cross guard here and when there is a cross guard here, half the time she's hanging by her vehicle smoking cigarettes,” Stanford said. “I've put in multiple complaints to the city. It's just not safe."
Stanford also said that the flashing school zone sign that signals drivers to slow down was not on. Stanford said operating the school zone sign is the crossing guard’s responsibility.
"You see people fly down this road. They definitely aren't doing the speed limit," Stanford said.
The city responded by saying the lack of a crossing guard was due to a miscommunication.
