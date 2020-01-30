Lack of crosswalks near UNM appear to be contributing to close calls with ART buses | KOB 4
Lack of crosswalks near UNM appear to be contributing to close calls with ART buses

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: January 30, 2020 10:20 PM
Created: January 30, 2020 08:15 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- The design of the Albuquerque Rapid Transit system added 11 crosswalks to Central. However, in some areas along the route, crosswalks are few and far between.

Trevor Jackson, a UNM graduate student, admitted to jaywalking to get near the campus.

“There's not a real easy way to kind of cross,” he said.

KOB 4 witnessed a woman nearly being hit by an ART bus Thursday when she failed to use a crosswalk on Central.

The crosswalks between Yale and University are separated by a quarter of a mile.

City officials said they are looking at several options to improve safety - including adding signage - and educating people at UNM and surrounding businesses.


