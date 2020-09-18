Lady Gaga drops music video featuring White Sands | KOB 4
Lady Gaga drops music video featuring White Sands

KOB Web Staff
Updated: September 18, 2020 11:34 AM
Created: September 18, 2020 10:49 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lady Gaga's newest music video, "911," was released Friday morning.

The video features several references to New Mexico, including White Sands and the state flag.

Lady Gaga appears to wake up in White Sands at the beginning of the video, and in one of the last scenes, a screen shows a graphic that reads "New Mexico White Sands National Park." 

In the middle of the video, around 2:37, a montage includes someone riding a horse while carrying the New Mexico state flag. 

In an Instagram post, she said the short film is "very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us." 

To watch the video, click here.


