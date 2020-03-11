Lan Sena appointed to Albuquerque City Council seat held by Ken Sanchez

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller announced Wednesday the appointment of Thanh-Lan “Lan” Sena to the Albuquerque City Council District 1 seat.
The seat was previously held by Ken Sanchez, who died at the beginning of the year.
"No one will be able to fill Ken’s shoes and his record for his district is legendary and his legacy will be with us for decades," Keller said. "Lan Sena especially stood out to our vetting committee because she represents the growing future of the Westside while respecting its heritage and deep roots."
Sena, who attended UNM, was born and raised in Albuquerque, according to a press release from the city.
“I am committed to working hard for the district and continuing important efforts on the Westside," Sena said.
Sena was one of sixteen people who applied for the District 1 seat.
