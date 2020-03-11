Lan Sena appointed to Albuquerque City Council seat held by Ken Sanchez | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lan Sena appointed to Albuquerque City Council seat held by Ken Sanchez

Lan Sena appointed to Albuquerque City Council seat held by Ken Sanchez

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 11, 2020 08:39 PM
Created: March 11, 2020 08:29 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller announced Wednesday the appointment of Thanh-Lan “Lan” Sena to the Albuquerque City Council District 1 seat. 

The seat was previously held by Ken Sanchez, who died at the beginning of the year.

Advertisement

"No one will be able to fill Ken’s shoes and his record for his district is legendary and his legacy will be with us for decades," Keller said. "Lan Sena especially stood out to our vetting committee because she represents the growing future of the Westside while respecting its heritage and deep roots."

Sena, who attended UNM, was born and raised in Albuquerque, according to a press release from the city.

“I am committed to working hard for the district and continuing important efforts on the Westside," Sena said.

Sena was one of sixteen people who applied for the District 1 seat.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

NM announces 4th positive case of COVID-19
NM announces 4th positive case of COVID-19
Albuquerque Academy cancels classes due to coronavirus
Albuquerque Academy cancels classes due to coronavirus
3 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Mexico
3 positive cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Mexico
Trump slaps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near UNM
Albuquerque police investigate shooting near UNM
Advertisement


Coronavirus Fallout: Fans barred from of State Basketball Tournament
Coronavirus Fallout: Fans barred from of State Basketball Tournament
NM announces 4th positive case of COVID-19
NM announces 4th positive case of COVID-19
After 2 people in Socorro County test positive for coronavirus, officials try to calm fears
After 2 people in Socorro County test positive for coronavirus, officials try to calm fears
UNM Hospital clinic treated positive coronavirus patient
UNM Hospital clinic treated positive coronavirus patient
Trump slaps limits on travel from Europe to US for 30 days
President Donald Trump speaks in an address to the nation from the Oval Office at the White House about the coronavirus Wednesday, March, 11, 2020, in Washington. (Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool)