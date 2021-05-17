Landspout tornado reported near Socorro

KOB Web Staff
Updated: May 17, 2021 01:41 PM
Created: May 17, 2021 12:56 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A landspout tornado was spotted northeast of Socorro, and funnel clouds were spotted around the state Monday.
Some extraordinary photos have been shared with KOB 4.
Dr. Fransiska Dannemann Dugick shared this shot from near Socorro.
She watched the tornado for a few minutes before it dissipated.
Crystal Forni also spotted the tornado while she was heading westbound on U.S. 60 near Abo in Torrance County.
Check out this landspout tornado! ?? by Crystal Forni, who was heading westbound on U.S. 60 near Abo in Torrance County. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/GOdNXyGHOw— KOB 4 (@KOB4) May 17, 2021
