LOS ALAMOS, N.M. – Scientists at Los Alamos National Lab are currently working on ways to capture carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and store it underground, to potentially be converted into carbon-neutral fuel.

The U.S. Department of Energy has looked into and worked on developing this type of technology to make it a reality for 20 years when LANL pioneered the concept of capturing CO 2 directly from the air. Scientists have been creating methods to store that CO 2 safely underground.