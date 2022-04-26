LANL scientists study artifacts linked to Coronado Expedition

"X-ray tomography allows us to take a full 3D image of the sample where we can see inside of it and see the lead that was contained within it or any voyage or things like that that might be contained by the object," said Brian M. Patterson, materials scientist.

They also used a technique called X-ray fluorescence, where they can identify what elements the material is composed of and get an idea of what different mix of metals is present.

"The artifacts were provided to us because they have a very complicated structure to them, made up of alloys and minerals, where we can use our full breadth of techniques to analyze them and get a much clearer picture."



