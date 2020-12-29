Lapel footage released of confrontation between park ranger, Native American man

The park ranger is seen approaching House and a friend and explained that the two were violating park rules by walking off trail.

Ranger: Do you guys have ID's with you? I don't intend on writing anything. Sir, you are not free to go right now. Hold on. Hold on. Hey bud. You are not free. Do not do it like this okay. Please don't be like that”

House: I don’t need to show you an ID.

Ranger: It’s just a simple contact that is honesty a warning. I don't expect it to be more than that. All I need to make sure we haven’t talked about it in the past.

House: You are not getting my ID. You don’t need my identification, sir.

The ranger then asks House’s friend is she has an ID as well. He also tells House that he is refusing a lawful order, and that he would be detained until he could be identified.

House said he was walking where he was because he wanted to social distance from another crowd.

After a few more minutes, the ranger tells House that he was going to be detained until he could be identified. The ranger then asks House to give his dog to his friend. Shortly afterwards, the ranger deploys his taser on House.

The lapel video ends with House sitting on the ground.

The ranger cited him for interfering with agency functions, concealing his identity and being off trail.

After this story initially aired Monday, another Albuquerque family reached out to KOB 4 after having a similar negative experience with whom they believe is the same park ranger.

“We finished the trail, maybe five minutes after the time that they were officially closed,” said Rebekah Obadiah.

Last month, Madrikh and Rebekah Obadiah got off the Petroglyph trail and were met by a National Park Service ranger. The ranger told the two that they were there five minutes past closing time.

“And so we said, ‘OK, sorry. No problem. We'll get out of here, you know, we're just on our way out,” Rebekah said.

The two ended up staying another three hours and recorded the interaction with the ranger.

“This officer has taken it upon himself to go searching through my vehicle,” Madrikh said in the video.

The Obadiahs were told their van’s registration had expired.

“And I said, well yes because of the COVID pandemic. It's been impossible to get an appointment to get this vehicle registered, but it's not for lack of trying,” Rebekah told KOB 4.

The ranger continued to ask more questions and move toward the Obadiah’s vehicle.

"I am a retired U.S. Army Sgt., honorably discharged and this man is going through my vehicle, a woman's purse,” Madrikh is heard saying in a video.

"You don't have a warrant do you? He says, 'I don't need one. Get out of the way,' and pushed me like this out of the way of the drivers side, so he could go into it and search it,” Rebekah told KOB 4.

After searching the car, the ranger took a few items.

“My husband's medical marijuana, which was in the vehicle because at the time we were living in the vehicle,” Rebekah said.

The two received a total of five citations between them for possession of marijuana, expired registration and for being off trail.

“The whole thing was totally illegal unconstitutional unreasonable,” Rebekah said.

The Obadiahs have urged the National Park Service to investigate the ranger’s actions, and now two congressional leaders from New Mexico are echoing those calls.

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) and Rep. Ben Ray Lujan (D-N.M) released a statement Tuesday calling for an investigation following the incident with Darrell House:

"We are shocked by the video of a National Park Service ranger tasing Darrell House at Petroglyph National Monument on Sunday. We have asked for an immediate investigation into the incident and expect a full accounting of what happened. This landscape is sacred to Tribes and holds deep meaning for the people of New Mexico. Everyone should feel safe and welcome on our public lands."

To view the full lapel camera footage, click here.