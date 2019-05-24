Lapel video: Man moons police after stealing SUV from Albuquerque fire station | KOB 4
Lapel video: Man moons police after stealing SUV from Albuquerque fire station

Joy Wang
May 24, 2019 05:13 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Newly released video shows a man mooning Albuquerque police officers before being arrested.

In April, police said that a man stole an Albuquerque Fire Rescue SUV from inside Fire Station 5, near Central and Dallas in northeast Albuquerque. 

APD spokesman Simon Drobik said that Anthony Pacheco recklessly drove the vehicle with the lights and siren on and taunted police before being arrested. He had led officers on a pursuit that spanned miles around the city.

Drobik said Pacheco made at least one obscene gesture at officers before stepping down from the top of the stolen vehicle.

Video shows Pacheco mooning the officers before lying on the ground and submitting to arrest. 

"So honestly how was my driving? Cause I don't know how to drive," Pacheco said in the lapel video. "That's the first time I ever drove." 

The SUV is out of commission. Pacheco said he doesn't remember how he got the SUV and didn't know he was driving a fire unit. 

Credits

Joy Wang


Updated: May 24, 2019 05:13 PM
Created: May 24, 2019 02:53 PM

