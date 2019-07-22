Lapel video: Naked man goes on path of destruction
Brittany Costello
July 22, 2019 10:24 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Last month, Reginald Eustace was arrested after running naked down Coors, and breaking into the Melloy Dodge Dealership.
Police officers were called to the Target at Coors and Paseo del Norte because people said they saw a man acting erratically, running around naked.
That man turned out to be Eustace, yelling that he had been drugged.
"He had just ditched his last article of clothing. He only had shoes on when I saw him, but he was flinging clothes as he was running across the parking lot – it was a trail," said a witness interviewed by police.
It was the same story when officers caught up to him after he allegedly broke into the dealership, damaging cars along the way.
Lapel video shows the shattered glass doors that police say Eustace broke through. When they finally talked to him, he was on the floor.
He told officers he had been drugged. He had taken what he thought was marijuana candy, but realized it wasn't marijuana.
Officers took him to the hospital.
As of Monday night, Eustace is at the Bernalillo County jail, facing a host of charges.
