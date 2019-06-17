Lapel video released of e-scooter DWI arrest
Christina Rodriguez
June 17, 2019 05:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New video shows the arrest of an Albuquerque woman for operating an electric scooter while intoxicated.
In May, 26-year-old Lily Romero was stopped by police while heading south in the northbound lanes of 2nd Street.
Police said that Romero blew twice above the legal limit and performed poorly on field sobriety tests.
E-scooters had made their debut in Albuquerque the week before she was arrested.
APD wants to remind people that e-scooters are classified as moped vehicles and are subject to traffic stops and citations if traffic laws are broken.
