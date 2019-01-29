Lapel video released of Judge Walker DWI arrest
Christina Rodriguez
January 29, 2019 10:16 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police released the lapel video of district court judge Deborah Walker being arrested for DWI last week.
Officers were called to the scene in response to a car crash on Candelaria Rd. east of Rio Grande Blvd.
Walker was one of the drivers involved in the crash. Walker denied drinking and driving multiple times, saying that she had "nothing at all."
Police say that she performed poorly on all three sobriety tests.
The lapel video ends with Walker being put in handcuffs and then taken to the hospital because she had been in a car crash.
