Lapel video released of Judge Walker DWI arrest | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lapel video released of Judge Walker DWI arrest

Christina Rodriguez
January 29, 2019 10:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque Police released the lapel video of district court judge Deborah Walker being arrested for DWI last week. 

Advertisement

Officers were called to the scene in response to a car crash on Candelaria Rd. east of Rio Grande Blvd.

Walker was one of the drivers involved in the crash. Walker denied drinking and driving multiple times, saying that she had "nothing at all." 

Police say that she performed poorly on all three sobriety tests. 

The lapel video ends with Walker being put in handcuffs and then taken to the hospital because she had been in a car crash. 

Watch the encounter with police in the video above. 

Credits

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: January 29, 2019 10:16 PM
Created: January 29, 2019 08:31 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Relay Media Amp

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Accused child rapist released twice, arrested again on rape charges
Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon
Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon
Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle
Man spends 40 minutes trying to steal vehicle
46 cars stolen while warming up this month
46 cars stolen while warming up this month
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Police: Bluetooth phones can help detect skimmers at the pump
Advertisement




Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Child rape allegations against NM man shock those who knew him
Lapel video released of Judge Walker DWI arrest
Lapel video released of Judge Walker DWI arrest
DA prosecutors working on reconsidering Noreiga case
DA prosecutors working on reconsidering Noreiga case
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Stranger repeatedly delivers unwanted bologna
Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon
Judge denies Youngblood's request to travel for honeymoon