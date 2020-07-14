Lapel video: Republican congressional candidate cited for not wearing a mask

Johnson: “Gentlemen, I’m not going to put a mask on – are you going to handcuff me? Take me away for not wearing a mask? … You’re going to have to cite me because I’m not going to put on a mask.”

Officer: “If you’re interacting with people, you need it.”

Johnson: “Write me the ticket.”

The encounter happened just days after the governor beefed up statewide rules for face coverings. However, in this instance the responding police officers enforced Santa Fe’s city ordinance.

That same week, city officials urged compliance.

“To me this is not about catching people doing something wrong, it’s about encouraging people to do something right – and that’s what we wanted to do,” said Randy Randall, executive director of Tourism Santa Fe.

As for Johnson, she had previously embraced face coverings and is pictured in photos before and after the incident sporting a mask. However, on July 3rd, Johnson was defiant.

“This is a free country. This flag here is the one that you’re upholding and that’s the one that I’m upholding, so I do not support any kind of infringement on my constitutional rights – so you know, I’m not going to put a mask on,” Johnson told the officers.

KOB 4 reached out to the Alexis Martinez Johnson’s campaign for comment but have not received a response as of air time.