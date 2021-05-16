Lapel video reveals more details about double-fatal DWI crash involving off-duty officer

"Not at the moment," Barber said.

"You don't want to answer questions at the moment? OK," the deputy said.

Prosecutors tried to keep Barber in jail until trial, however a judge ruled that he is not a danger to the community. Barber also received another DWI back in 2016.

Investigators said the third injured victim, 21-year-old Fernando Arellano, was initially believed to be brain-dead, but Sunday they said his condition is improving.

While he has not been able to speak with investigators yet, a BCSO spokesperson said he’s still in serious condition.