Lapel Video: Rio Arriba Sheriff served search warrants, accused of interfering with investigations | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lapel Video: Rio Arriba Sheriff served search warrants, accused of interfering with investigations

Nathan O'Neal
Updated: May 18, 2020 08:47 PM
Created: May 18, 2020 06:52 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —The sheriff of Rio Arriba County was served search warrants for both of his phones last week after he was accused of interfering in criminal investigations. 

KOB 4 obtained the lapel footage of Española police officers approaching the Rio Arriba Sheriff’s Office to serve the warrants, which was first reported by the Northern New Mexico Independent.

Advertisement

The video shows Sheriff James Lujan reluctant to hand over his personal and work phones after a magistrate judge ordered the seizure of the possible evidence.

"He has my personal phone and my work phone so if you want to stay there until I get it cleared through my attorney first,” said Sheriff Lujan in the lapel video.

For the next 20 minutes, the sheriff refused to hand over the phones and appeared to try and leave through the back door.

“You're not going to stop me if I want to leave,” said the sheriff.

The search warrants were issued after Sheriff Lujan allegedly showed up drunk at a SWAT standoff in March. This case involved suspect Phillip Chacon, who was wanted for stabbing and beating another man.

Further investigation led Española Police to seize the phone of city councilor John Ramon Vigil. Interim Española Police Chief Roger Jimenez told KOB 4 that Sheriff Lujan also showed up at that scene.

“There's definitely a pattern of behavior where he shows up on our scenes and he's not assisting, more so he's obstructing our investigations, so we're thinking there's correspondence on there and definitely maybe some other correspondence we're obviously still investigating,” Jimenez said in a phone interview.

After 25 minutes, Sheriff Lujan’s undersheriff finally hands over the phones.

“The sheriff and councilor keep saying that it's retaliation, but you can't make up probable cause,” Jimenez said.

As for those phones, they will remain in police custody. Additional search warrants will be needed to get any information off those phones.
 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 165 additional cases
New Mexico reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 165 additional cases
APS announces millions in budget cuts, tentative start date
APS announces millions in budget cuts, tentative start date
ABQ city councilors vote down resolution to reopen city ahead of governor's second reopening phase
ABQ city councilors vote down resolution to reopen city ahead of governor's second reopening phase
Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants
Local restaurant shares dine-in service reopening guide with other restaurants
UNM Hospital implements enhanced screening to keep patients safe
UNM Hospital implements enhanced screening to keep patients safe
Advertisement


Video: Huge moth swarm sighted in Tijeras
Video: Huge moth swarm sighted in Tijeras
Video: Man takes police on a high-speed chase through the Bosque
Video: Man takes police on a high-speed chase through the Bosque
UNM professors working to develop COVID-19 vaccine
UNM professors working to develop COVID-19 vaccine
Lapel Video: Rio Arriba Sheriff served search warrants, accused of interfering with investigations
Lapel Video: Rio Arriba Sheriff served search warrants, accused of interfering with investigations
Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday
Republicans urge governor to fully reopen state by Thursday