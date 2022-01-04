Lapel video shows APD officer open fire on teen suspect

Chase Golightly
January 04, 2022
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teenage suspect was shot by a police officer on Albuquerque's West Side in December. The Albuquerque Police Department released new details about the shooting Tuesday.
16-year-old Jesus Lopez was shot on Dec. 2 outside a northwest Albuquerque apartment complex. Lopez had an active warrant out for his arrest in Sandoval County. Body camera footage – from the perspective of the officer who shot Lopez – shows Lopez trying to run away after being found inside an apartment.
The officer fired three shots and hit the suspect at least once. However, the footage shows that Lopez never pointed the gun at officers, which APD Chief Harold Medina addressed in the briefing Tuesday:
"People need to remember that an offender doesn't have to sit there and literally point a firearm at somebody," Medina said. "They just need to present, through their actions, a danger that something is imminently going to happen."
The Force Review Board will now look to see if the officer's response was appropriate. Police said the officer was hired less than a year ago and was actually training the day of the shooting.
As for Lopez, police said he had two handguns on him when shots were fired. At this time, he is still at the hospital recovering.
