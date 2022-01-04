Lapel video shows APD officer open fire on teen suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A teenage suspect was shot by a police officer on Albuquerque's West Side in December. The Albuquerque Police Department released new details about the shooting Tuesday.

16-year-old Jesus Lopez was shot on Dec. 2 outside a northwest Albuquerque apartment complex. Lopez had an active warrant out for his arrest in Sandoval County. Body camera footage – from the perspective of the officer who shot Lopez – shows Lopez trying to run away after being found inside an apartment.