Lapel video shows chaos of 50-mile police pursuit, shootout in New Mexico

State police said Montoya, crawled out of the car and was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot. Officers found Dimas dead in the passenger's seat, but have not confirmed whether she died from the crash or from gunshot wounds.



Officials say no officers or deputies were hurt in the shooting. State police are investigating the incident. The district attorney's office will decide whether the actions taken by police and deputies were justified.

At last check, Montoya was still in the hospital. It is unclear what charges he is facing.