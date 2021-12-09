Lapel video shows chaos of 50-mile police pursuit, shootout in New Mexico

Brianna Wilson
Updated: December 09, 2021 06:32 PM
Created: December 09, 2021 05:59 PM
TORRANCE COUNTY, N.M. – The Torrance County Sheriff’s Office released lapel video Thursday of a shooting involving multiple law enforcement agencies. On Nov. 26, two suspects reportedly robbed a Santa Fe Starbucks, then shot at New Mexico State Police, Santa Fe County and Torrance County deputies during a 50-mile pursuit on U.S. 285.
State police said officers returned fire. The suspects, 26-year old Jacob Montoya and 29-year-old Christy Dimas, eventually hit a tree near Clines Corners.
State police said Montoya, crawled out of the car and was airlifted to a nearby trauma center after being shot. Officers found Dimas dead in the passenger's seat, but have not confirmed whether she died from the crash or from gunshot wounds.
Officials say no officers or deputies were hurt in the shooting. State police are investigating the incident. The district attorney's office will decide whether the actions taken by police and deputies were justified.
At last check, Montoya was still in the hospital. It is unclear what charges he is facing.
