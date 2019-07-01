Lapel video shows disoriented state senator following crash | KOB 4
Lapel video shows disoriented state senator following crash

KOB Web Staff
July 01, 2019 06:27 PM

ESPANOLA, N.M.- Video from an officer's lapel camera shows New Mexico Senator Richard Martinez failing to follow directions after getting into a crash Friday night in Espanola.

In one instance, he told an officer that he had "two couple beers" before refusing to take a breathalyzer test.

He is also seen failing a dexterity test while counting. While at the hospital, he told an officer, "Are you serious? Jesus Christ," after learning he was being arrested for DWI.

Martinez, a former Rio Arriba County magistrate judge, was booked into jail Friday night. He was released the next day.

