Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
May 02, 2019 10:12 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lapel video shows how police officers responded to a situation at Cleveland High School when a student reportedly brought a gun on campus and fired a shot on Valentine's Day.
The student has been identified as 16-year-old Joshua Owen.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
Police say they found a list saying:
- Find ex gf
- Kill ex gf
- Kill other people
- If you have a last bullet take your own life
Owen is behind bars until trial.
