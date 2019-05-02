Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS

KOB Web Staff
May 02, 2019 10:12 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lapel video shows how police officers responded to a situation at Cleveland High School when a student reportedly brought a gun on campus and fired a shot on Valentine's Day. 

Advertisement

The student has been identified as 16-year-old Joshua Owen. 

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police say they found a list saying:

  1. Find ex gf
  2. Kill ex gf
  3. Kill other people
  4. If you have a last bullet take your own life 

Owen is behind bars until trial. 

To see the lapel footage, watch the video above.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Updated: May 02, 2019 10:12 PM
Created: May 02, 2019 09:53 PM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Cleveland High student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average
Cleveland High student took care of dying father while maintaining straight-A average
More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours
More than 670 migrants apprehended within 24 hours
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
Report: New Mexico's top 25 high schools ranked
'Serial' road rage driver told police he's addicted to drugs, has anger issues
'Serial' road rage driver told police he's addicted to drugs, has anger issues
Advertisement




MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
MVD mistakenly asks drivers to pay hundreds extra to renew vehicle registration
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Lapel video shows police response to shot fired at Cleveland HS
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Miss New Mexico named first runner-up in Miss USA pageant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
Family gets stolen items back, urges others to stay vigilant
New Mexico students recharge Rio Grande with native fish
New Mexico students recharge Rio Grande with native fish