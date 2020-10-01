Lapel video shows San Juan County Sheriff's deputy kill suspect during confrontation

SJCSO said Benito pulled off the road, abandoned the vehicle and hid in an irrigation ditch. Lapel video shows deputies tell Benito to surrender multiple times. He tells them repeatedly, "I've got a f****** gun," and "shoot me b****."

After about two minutes, a deputy tells Benito, "You're going to be shot. You have five seconds."

Law enforcement asks repeatedly for Benito to show his hands. He remains standing in the irrigation ditch and tells them to "get out of here."

The video shows multiple shots being fired. SJCSO said one deputy fired his weapon, striking Benito in the torso.

Law enforcement gets into the irrigation ditch shortly after to initiate life-saving measures, but Benito succumbed to his injuries.

While searching the scene, deputies did not find a firearm on Benito.

After an investigation, SJCSO has determined that the deputy who shot Benito fired his weapon in accordance with SJCSO policy.

Sheriff Shane Ferrari issued the following statement:

“Across our nation the public is asking for more transparency when it comes to police use of force in officer involved shootings. I want to thank you for your patience as our Regional Officer Involved Shooting Task Force and my office investigated this incident. To the Benito family, I offer my condolences and I ask our community to be respectful of the family. It is not easy losing a loved one, regardless of the circumstances. To the victims of that morning’s crimes, I know that some of you have lost some security. But I want to give you my commitment that the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office and area law enforcement stay committed in protecting our community against violent offenders.”