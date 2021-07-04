Large crowd celebrates July 4th at Balloon Fiesta Park

Ryan Laughlin
Updated: July 04, 2021 10:08 PM
Created: July 04, 2021 08:36 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.-People celebrated the fireworks display at the Balloon Fiesta Park after overcoming the turbulent year of 2020.
Big crowds, traffic backups and long lines for food all returned for the Fourth of July fireworks display.
"Oh, it's great. Like, we can be out, and you know, we're vaccinated, so we can do, like, anything," said an attendee.
At a family run roasted corn stand, Antonio Benavidez, had little complaints about July 4.
"Hot, but good, I mean as you can see, we have a smile on all of our faces, and we're just trying to put it out there," said Benavidez.
