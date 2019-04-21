Las Cruces accepts some 1,600 asylum seekers since April 12 | KOB 4
Las Cruces accepts some 1,600 asylum seekers since April 12

Associated Press
April 21, 2019 04:26 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – City officials say Las Cruces has accepted almost 1,600 asylum seekers since April 12.
    
They say 105 asylum seekers were dropped off Saturday to Las Cruces High School by the U.S. Border Patrol.
    
Officials say 56 immigrants were received Sunday morning in the southern New Mexico community and many from the group were transported to Albuquerque to be sheltered there.
    
Las Cruces is spending $75,000 on humanitarian aid to cope with an influx of international asylum seekers.
    
The city council authorized spending on food, water, transportation and personal hygiene items.
    
Las Cruces has converted its recreation center into sleeping quarters for immigrants as local shelters for the homeless reach capacity.
    
New Mexico's Homeland Security Department says asylum seekers are likely to continue arriving at Las Cruces for several more weeks.

