Las Cruces mailing masks to residents to slow spread of COVID-19

"The family I do visit over there are elderly, you know. They're both 60 years old, so seeing a spike in the numbers is a huge concern for me. Part of the centers where these spikes are happening-- it's close to the neighborhoods I go and visit, where my mom is at, where my grandma is at," Reyes said.

Reyes said he worries about those who travel across the state line.

"I was more concerned with people going to El Paso from Las Cruces," he said. "Considering restaurants are staying open longer, bars are opening up, indoor dining was actually open in El Paso as well."

El Paso reported more than 1,300 COVID-19 cases on Friday.

To prevent further spread of the virus in Las Cruces, the mayor announced a plan to mail more than 150,000 masks to residents.

Council members also voted to extend the mayor's emergency proclamation, which closes all city-owned rec centers.

Enforcement is also being ramped up.

"I passed the emergency ordinance that basically focuses a lot on enforcement of masks, and so really any outdoor areas like flea markets, like the farmers market," Mayor Ken Miyagishima said.

Click here for more on what's being done to make sure people are following the public health order.

