Las Cruces police locate missing siblings

Justine Lopez
October 13, 2019 08:58 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M.—Las Cruces police have located 3-year old Aviannah Maynes, 7-year-old Jaydin Maynes and their grandmother, Myrian Rocha-Bastidos. They were found safe and in good condition.

The two siblings were reported missing Sunday morning and are believed to be in danger.

They were last seen Oct. 12 at 1538 Medina Drive around 8:30 p.m. They were accompanied by their grandmother, Myrian Rocha-Bastidos, and possibly went to the Wal-Mart on 1550 South Valley Drive.

Aviannah is approximately 2-feet-tall, 40 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt and dark colored shorts.

Jaydin is approximately 4-feet-tall, 95 lbs. and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white flannel shirt and black shorts.

Rocha-Bastidos is 5’8”, 190 lbs and has dyed blonde hair. She drives a cream colored early 2000s Toyota station wagon with a yellow New Mexico license plate.

Justine Lopez


Updated: October 13, 2019 08:58 PM
Created: October 13, 2019 05:56 PM

