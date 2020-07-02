Las Cruces police chief resigns amid protests

Photo: City of Las Cruces
Photo: City of Las Cruces
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: July 02, 2020 11:41 AM
Created: July 02, 2020 11:19 AM
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Las Cruces Police Chief Patrick Gallagher has resigned.
Dan Trujillo, Las Cruces Police Department spokesman, confirms Gallagher submitted a letter of resignation Thursday morning. He will be leaving the job on August 1.
This announcement comes after a Las Cruces officer was recently charged with involuntary manslaughter.
Video obtained by KOB 4 shows Christopher Smelser used a controversial neck restraint maneuver on Antonio Valenzuela in February.
"I'm going to (expletive) choke you out," officer Smelser told Valenzuela.
Valenzuela can be heard gasping for air. He eventually died at the scene.
Following the incident, the lateral vascular neck restraint was banned by the police department. Smelser was also fired.
In a previous statement, the chief of the Las Cruces Police Department expressed his condolences to Valenzuela's family.
"Words are insufficient to bring comfort to Antonio Valenzuela's family, but I extend my sincere condolences for their loss," Gallagher said.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.
MORE
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company