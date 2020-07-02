Las Cruces police chief resigns amid protests

"I'm going to (expletive) choke you out," officer Smelser told Valenzuela.

Valenzuela can be heard gasping for air. He eventually died at the scene.

Following the incident, the lateral vascular neck restraint was banned by the police department. Smelser was also fired.

In a previous statement, the chief of the Las Cruces Police Department expressed his condolences to Valenzuela's family.

"Words are insufficient to bring comfort to Antonio Valenzuela's family, but I extend my sincere condolences for their loss," Gallagher said.

