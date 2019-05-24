Las Cruces Police Department warns about fake social media account | KOB 4
Las Cruces Police Department warns about fake social media account

Christina Rodriguez
May 24, 2019 03:12 PM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The Las Cruces Police Department wants to remind the public that they only have one Twitter account and the handle is @LasCrucesPolice

Police say someone else has created a Twitter account using a similar handle and images stolen from the LCPD's Twitter account.

LCPD spokesman Dan Trujillo said the account is "tweeting inappropriate and potentially harmful information that in no way represents the City of Las Cruces of the Las Cruces Police Department." 

The official account @LasCrucesPolice regularly posts news, photos, tips and information on Twitter. Police have used it since April 2009. 

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: May 24, 2019 03:12 PM
Created: May 24, 2019 03:07 PM

