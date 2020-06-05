Las Cruces police officer to be charged for using neck restraint that killed a man

Joshua Panas
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Las Cruces police officer will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.
According to District Attorney Mark D'Antonio, officer Christopher Smelser used a vascular neck restraint technique which resulted in the death of Antonio Valenzuela.
The incident occurred on Feb. 29 after a traffic stop, D'Antonio said.
Valenzuela reportedly ran from the officer before being taken to the ground.
That's when officer Smelser allegedly applied a vascular neck restraint technique to gain control.
Valenzuela died at the scene.
Las Cruces Police Department announced Friday that Smelser has been terminated.
