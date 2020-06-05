Las Cruces police officer to be charged for using neck restraint that killed a man | KOB 4
WATCH LIVE > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Las Cruces police officer to be charged for using neck restraint that killed a man

Las Cruces police officer to be charged for using neck restraint that killed a man

Joshua Panas
Updated: June 05, 2020 06:08 PM
Created: June 05, 2020 05:36 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A Las Cruces police officer will be charged with involuntary manslaughter.

According to District Attorney Mark D'Antonio, officer Christopher Smelser used a vascular neck restraint technique which resulted in the death of Antonio Valenzuela.

Advertisement

The incident occurred on Feb. 29 after a traffic stop, D'Antonio said. 

Valenzuela reportedly ran from the officer before being taken to the ground.

That's when officer Smelser allegedly applied a vascular neck restraint technique to gain control.

Valenzuela died at the scene. 

Las Cruces Police Department announced Friday that Smelser has been terminated. 


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown
In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
Advertisement


Live Blog: Protest underway in Albuquerque
Live Blog: Protest underway in Albuquerque
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 4 new deaths, 331 additional COVID-19 cases
Las Cruces police officer to be charged for using neck restraint that killed a man
Las Cruces police officer to be charged for using neck restraint that killed a man
In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown
In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown
Health officials say increased testing has allowed for the partial reopening of New Mexico's economy
Health officials say increased testing has allowed for the partial reopening of New Mexico's economy