Las Vegas mayor faces criminal charges

Justine Lopez
Created: December 24, 2019 10:28 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -  The mayor of Las Vegas, New Mexico is facing criminal charges after the attorney general investigated her for bid rigging and fraud.

The charges against Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron were filed Dec. 23.

She is facing six different charges including demanding or receiving a bribe and soliciting or receiving illegal kickbacks.

KOB 4 previously investigated Mayor Gurule-Giron for allegedly rigging lucrative city projects for her boyfriend Marvin Salazar.

Salazar is also facing criminal charges that include offering or paying illegal kickbacks.

The two are scheduled to make an appearance in court Jan. 6


