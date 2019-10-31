Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why

Patrick Hayes
Created: October 31, 2019 10:40 PM

LAS VEGAS, N.M.— High school volleyball coach and middle school teacher Stacy Fulgenzi was recently put on leave by Las Vegas City Schools with no explanation.

"It was just very vague. My own kids have been affected. My team has been affected and you know it's just hard,” Fulgenzi said. “When you're put on leave it's never for anything positive so just the wondering, the not knowing.”

Advertisement

Fulgenzi said she thinks the problems stemmed from the team’s “pink out” game where the Robertson High School volleyball team raised more than $4,000 and gave it directly to a cancer survivor.

The district’s athletic director, Fulgenzi’s ex brother-in-law Juan Carlos Fulgenzi, wrote her up for not giving the money to the district first so they could cut the check.

Parents that KOB 4 spoke to said they think she did nothing wrong.

"I know it's been going on since she was the head coach and they've handled it the same way the last four years and there was never a problem,” Connie Trujillo said.

About two weeks after Fulgenzi was written up, she was put on paid leave.

According to a letter to Fulgenzi, she was put on paid leave, “...to allow the school district to complete a full investigation into alleged misconduct on your part in the performance of your official duties."

However, Fulgenzi said it took weeks for the district investigator to reach out.

The district’s superintendent, L. Larryssa Archuleta, told KOB 4 she had no comment on the matter because it is confidential.

Fulgenzi is not the only one looking for answers.

Students participated in a walkout demanding answers from administrators.

"I try not to think about it. I've prepared myself. Maybe I won't be back and maybe I won't be on the floor with them,” she said.

Fulgenzi said if she is getting punished for how she handled the fundraiser, she did not do anything wrong.

The girls volleyball team played their last regular season game on Thursday.


 


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
Embudo Tower residents bear winter temps, no heating for weeks
Embudo Tower residents bear winter temps, no heating for weeks
Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque
Parents invited to take children to indoor Halloween events in Albuquerque
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police
Corrales 'haunted' house hits the market
Corrales 'haunted' house hits the market
Advertisement


Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor
Search warrants offer insight into investigation of Las Vegas mayor
Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why
Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why
Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
Man arrested for breaking into elementary school
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police
Alleged serial rapist arrested and charged by State Police
Ventana Ranch residents concerned about distracted drivers, speeders
Ventana Ranch residents concerned about distracted drivers, speeders