Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why

Patrick Hayes
Created: October 31, 2019 10:40 PM
LAS VEGAS, N.M.— High school volleyball coach and middle school teacher Stacy Fulgenzi was recently put on leave by Las Vegas City Schools with no explanation.
"It was just very vague. My own kids have been affected. My team has been affected and you know it's just hard,” Fulgenzi said. “When you're put on leave it's never for anything positive so just the wondering, the not knowing.”
Fulgenzi said she thinks the problems stemmed from the team’s “pink out” game where the Robertson High School volleyball team raised more than $4,000 and gave it directly to a cancer survivor.
The district’s athletic director, Fulgenzi’s ex brother-in-law Juan Carlos Fulgenzi, wrote her up for not giving the money to the district first so they could cut the check.
Parents that KOB 4 spoke to said they think she did nothing wrong.
"I know it's been going on since she was the head coach and they've handled it the same way the last four years and there was never a problem,” Connie Trujillo said.
About two weeks after Fulgenzi was written up, she was put on paid leave.
According to a letter to Fulgenzi, she was put on paid leave, “...to allow the school district to complete a full investigation into alleged misconduct on your part in the performance of your official duties."
However, Fulgenzi said it took weeks for the district investigator to reach out.
The district’s superintendent, L. Larryssa Archuleta, told KOB 4 she had no comment on the matter because it is confidential.
Fulgenzi is not the only one looking for answers.
Students participated in a walkout demanding answers from administrators.
"I try not to think about it. I've prepared myself. Maybe I won't be back and maybe I won't be on the floor with them,” she said.
Fulgenzi said if she is getting punished for how she handled the fundraiser, she did not do anything wrong.
The girls volleyball team played their last regular season game on Thursday.
Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company