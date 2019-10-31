Las Vegas volleyball coach put on leave, given no reason why

Parents that KOB 4 spoke to said they think she did nothing wrong.

"I know it's been going on since she was the head coach and they've handled it the same way the last four years and there was never a problem,” Connie Trujillo said.

About two weeks after Fulgenzi was written up, she was put on paid leave.

According to a letter to Fulgenzi, she was put on paid leave, “...to allow the school district to complete a full investigation into alleged misconduct on your part in the performance of your official duties."

However, Fulgenzi said it took weeks for the district investigator to reach out.

The district’s superintendent, L. Larryssa Archuleta, told KOB 4 she had no comment on the matter because it is confidential.

Fulgenzi is not the only one looking for answers.

Students participated in a walkout demanding answers from administrators.

"I try not to think about it. I've prepared myself. Maybe I won't be back and maybe I won't be on the floor with them,” she said.

Fulgenzi said if she is getting punished for how she handled the fundraiser, she did not do anything wrong.

The girls volleyball team played their last regular season game on Thursday.





