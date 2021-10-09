Last 2021 Balloon Glow canceled due to weather conditions

KOB Web Staff
Updated: October 09, 2021 09:23 PM
Created: October 09, 2021 06:52 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Balloon Fiesta officials canceled the last 2021 Balloon glow due to windy conditions Saturday evening.
Fiesta officials said they will still plan to hold a candle stick glow, with Fasttrax Skydivers scheduled for 7:30 p.m. followed by AfterGlow Fireworks.
This after seven straight days of successful liftoffs, this morning was a different story. While the balloons were inflated, they never left the ground due to windy conditions.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company