Last Call announces permanent closure of downtown location

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 14, 2020 11:47 AM
Created: May 14, 2020 11:34 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The owner of Last Call, Luis Valdovinos, has announced the closure of Last Call Downtown.
"I write this message with a heavy heart, as it pains me to even touch the letters on my keyboard to complete these sentences," Valdovinos wrote in a social media post Thursday morning. He opened the downtown location in the fall of 2015, a little over two years after the first Last Call location opened up in Nob Hill.
"Last Call is not only my restaurant or my American dream come true to me, it is a family business, with real people," Valdovinos, a first-generation American, said. "I take pride in providing jobs, in providing a style of food and funky hours that has become a staple in the city of Albuquerque."
Valdovinos says Last Call Downtown had plans of expanding services and rebranding the space when the first stay-at-home order was put in place in New Mexico. He says they planned to "ride out the storm," but at this point they cannot continue to operate under the current conditions set in place by the governor. The downtown location will be closed permanently.
Valdovinos urges New Mexicans to support small businesses — now more than ever.
"We need you to support local, buy local, promote local and be outspoken for local," he said. "There is no other group of people by in large, that will uphold the health and safety standards for our community if given the opportunity. The problem is many businesses have not been given a fighting chance."
Last Call's location on the West Side will remain open, as well as Last Call at Salt Yard East.
Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company