Last Call announces permanent closure of downtown location

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The owner of Last Call, Luis Valdovinos, has announced the closure of Last Call Downtown.

"I write this message with a heavy heart, as it pains me to even touch the letters on my keyboard to complete these sentences," Valdovinos wrote in a social media post Thursday morning. He opened the downtown location in the fall of 2015, a little over two years after the first Last Call location opened up in Nob Hill.