Last-minute shoppers hit local stores

On the other side of Cano’s building is La Choco Salty & Sweet.

"It's been hard as you notice Old Town has become a ghost town,” said Flor Espinoza.

Espinoza is a longtime friend of the owner of La Choco Salty & Sweet. She said it’s been tough seeing her friend struggle through the pandemic.

"Most people in Old Town are tourists, and there are no tourists in town so it's hard for her to get support from the locals and the business to keep it alive,” said Espinoza.

Bonnie Yellowhorse, an employee at Warpath, said they've seen lots of last minute shoppers this year.

"With us, with our store, we just hustle, go, go, go and keep a positive good mentality about it, so in my opinion we’ve been doing good, hitting the bumps in the road but just keep on going, dust ourselves off and keep powering through it,” she said.

Business owners are continuing to remind people to shop local, especially if you're in the market for something unique.