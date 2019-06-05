Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl
KOB Web Staff
June 05, 2019 11:43 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 20-year-old Albuquerque woman is behind bars following a late night stabbing at the Sandia Crest.
Nina Luna has been charged with child abuse with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
According to a criminal complaint, a fight broke out between two groups of people in the crest parking lot around midnight Wednesday.
Witnesses told police the fight was sparked after Luna nearly hit their car that was parked in the lot. They told deputies that when they confronted Luna about nearly hitting their car, the fight broke out.
According to the complaint, the 14-year-old was stabbed at some point during the altercation.
The victim's mother, who was with her at the time, was able to grab the knife and give it to deputies who met them on the way down from the crest.
Police say Luna denied using a knife during the altercation, but she was identified by a witness as the attacker.
She is currently being held at the Metro Detention Center.
