Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl | KOB 4
Advertisement

Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl

Nina Luna Nina Luna | 

KOB Web Staff
June 05, 2019 11:43 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A 20-year-old Albuquerque woman is behind bars following a late night stabbing at the Sandia Crest.

Advertisement

Nina Luna has been charged with child abuse with great bodily harm and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

According to a criminal complaint, a fight broke out between two groups of people in the crest parking lot around midnight Wednesday.

Witnesses told police the fight was sparked after Luna nearly hit their car that was parked in the lot. They told deputies that when they confronted Luna about nearly hitting their car, the fight broke out.

According to the complaint, the 14-year-old was stabbed at some point during the altercation.

The victim's mother, who was with her at the time, was able to grab the knife and give it to deputies who met them on the way down from the crest.

Police say Luna denied using a knife during the altercation, but she was identified by a witness as the attacker.

She is currently being held at the Metro Detention Center.

Credits

KOB Web Staff


Created: June 05, 2019 11:43 AM

Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved

Advertisement
Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
  Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video



Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl
Nina Luna
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
APD investigates deadly overnight shooting
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Early days of Albuquerque’s e-scooter program reveal growing pains
Early days of Albuquerque’s e-scooter program reveal growing pains
Advertisement




Firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell
Firefighters injured in explosion at fireworks storage facility near Roswell
Late night fight at Sandia Crest sparks stabbing of 14-year-old girl
Nina Luna
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Suspect injured in officer-involved shooting in Bernalillo
Another round of inclement weather hits New Mexico
Another round of inclement weather hits New Mexico
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief
Caught on camera: Ring alarm scares away suspected car thief