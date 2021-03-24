Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A late season storm is bringing snow, rain and strong winds to northern and central New Mexico.
The storm ramped up around midnight.
At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, PNM reported that more than 14,000 customers were without power in the Albuquerque area.
The storm has also prompted dozens of closures and delays across the state.
The Sangre De Cristo, Sandia, and Manzano mountains are expected to receive a moderate to heavy dose of snowfall.
