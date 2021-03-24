Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico | KOB 4

Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico

KOB Web Staff
Updated: March 24, 2021 07:17 AM
Created: March 24, 2021 06:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A late season storm is bringing snow, rain and strong winds to northern and central New Mexico.

The storm ramped up around midnight.

At 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, PNM reported that more than 14,000 customers were without power in the Albuquerque area. 

The storm has also prompted dozens of closures and delays across the state. 

The Sangre De Cristo, Sandia, and Manzano mountains are expected to receive a moderate to heavy dose of snowfall.

STORM WATCH


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
Late season storm brings snow, wind to New Mexico
1 man injured after shooting along Central Avenue
1 man injured after shooting along Central Avenue
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
Navajo Nation reports no new coronavirus cases and no deaths
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases