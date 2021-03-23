Late season storm to hit northern and central New Mexico

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A late season storm is expected to bring precipitation to northern and central New Mexico.
The storm will ramp up around midnight.
The Sangre De Cristo, Sandia, and Manzano mountains will likely receive a moderate to heavy dose of snowfall.
Other areas like Santa Rosa, Clines Corners, Las Vegas, Mora, and Red River could see more than five inches of snow pile up overnight.
