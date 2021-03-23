Late season storm to hit northern and central New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Late season storm to hit northern and central New Mexico

Megan Abundis
Updated: March 23, 2021 10:12 PM
Created: March 23, 2021 09:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A late season storm is expected to bring precipitation to northern and central New Mexico.

The storm will ramp up around midnight.

The Sangre De Cristo, Sandia, and Manzano mountains will likely receive a moderate to heavy dose of snowfall.

Other areas like Santa Rosa, Clines Corners, Las Vegas, Mora, and Red River could see more than five inches of snow pile up overnight.

STORM WATCH


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

1 man injured after shooting along Central Avenue
1 man injured after shooting along Central Avenue
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Albuquerque man accused of possessing child pornography
Late season storm to hit northern and central New Mexico
Late season storm to hit northern and central New Mexico
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 11 new deaths, 174 additional COVID-19 cases
APD reaches out to Asian Community following two mass shootings in the past week
APD reaches out to Asian Community following two mass shootings in the past week